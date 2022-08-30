GWENT Police have launched an investigation after items including vaping equipment were stolen from a Newport business.

Police received a report of a burglary in Granville Street, Newport after several items were taken from a commercial property.

A number of stock items, including vaping equipment and money were taken between 1.30am and 2am on Monday, August 15.

Officers would now like to speak to the men pictured above who may be able to help their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200275707.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."