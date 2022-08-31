A MEMORIAL cricket match was held in Chepstow at the weekend to honour a "true legend" and the "life and soul" of the local athletic club.

Wynford John Worner was born on June 29, 1959, in Bridgend before moving to Chepstow as a young boy with his parents.

With a passion for rugby, cricket, tennis and darts, Mr Worner was a well-known and respected member of Chepstow Athletic Club.

Robert Jones, lifelong friend of Mr Worner's and chairman of the club, said: "Wynford was the life and soul of Chepstow Athletic Club, if you ever met Wynno then you'd never forget him.

"He was the most passionate Welshman you'd of ever met, with regular trips to Scotland to watch Wales play.

"He was always the first person to start a singalong of Delilah."

After Mr Worner's death in February at the age of 62, Mr Jones said that Chepstow came to standstill.

"His funeral was breath taking," he said.

"Spoons [Wetherspoon's] were wondering if they'd missed a Wales rugby match fixure due to the sea of Welsh Rugby tops taking over town."

This weekend, on Sunday, August 28, Chepstow Athletic Club held a memorial cricket match for all the people who loved Mr Worner to take part and watch.

There was a barbecue, live music and the club's awards ceremony on the day.

"There were tears but importantly lots of laughter, the only thing missing was him," Mr Jones said.

"He would have loved every moment."

Mr Worner is remembered at the club with a canvas dedicated to to his life, his picture is also on the legends wall along with his father.

"We've also framed a poem written about him by Justin Thornhill, on display for all to read and remember him," Mr Jones said.