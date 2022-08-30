THE woman who died in Cwmbran following reports of a suspected assault has been named.

A Cwmbran woman, 53, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.

She has now been named by police as Susan Moore.

Her family have paid tribute to her, describing her as "a proud daughter and mother".

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, an address in Redbrook Way at around 7.25am on Saturday, August 27 after a woman was found unresponsive following reports of an assault.

Ms Moore's next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Her family has released the following statement: “As a family, we’re deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss we’ve faced.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment. She was a proud daughter and mother of three who will be sorely missed.

“We, as a family, are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with enquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”

Our murder investigation continues and a 48-year-old Cwmbran man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has now been charged with that offence and was remanded into custody before appearing at court.

The second man, a 45-year-old from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of murder, he has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, the senior investigation officer, said: “Officers are making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work in Cwmbran.

“Our community has played a vital role in this case, and we thank them for their support so far. Our thoughts are with Susan’s family and friends at this time.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Susan between Thursday 25 August and Saturday 27 August.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the Southville area of Cwmbran, near Redbrook Way, between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday 27 August and or has CCTV or dashcam footage.

“We also want to speak to anyone who may have any information or details that could assist our enquiry, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.”

Anyone with details can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200291088.

You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.