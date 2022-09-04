A CHARITY with a base in Newport is asking for donations to help with the cost of living crisis.

Blue Cross, a UK pet charity which has a rehoming unit in Newport, is setting up a new pet food bank at the unit in the city.

The charity – which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year - hopes that this will help owners in need of pet food as the cost of living continues to rise.

Georgie Riley, manager of Blue Cross Newport, said: “This food bank will help so many owners who are struggling to feed and take care of their beloved pets.

“We’ve heard of some people going without food themselves to cover the cost of feeding or caring for their pets and are aware that for some people their pets are their only companions and link to the outside world.

“With the cost of living only set to increase over the coming months, we want to be prepared so we can help those in need and keep them together with their pet rather than them having to give up their beloved companion.

“Your donations will help us to get our food bank up and running in time to be there in times of need for pet owners who have nowhere else to turn.”

The food bank will be open to anyone who needs it and donations of dog, cat and kitten food as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at the centre on Willenhall Street between 2pm-4pm every day except for Wednesday. To find out more, contact the Blue Cross Newport team on newport@bluecross.org.uk

Blue Cross has already established pet food banks at the rehoming sites in Sheffield, Manchester and Exeter and at the animal hospital in Grimsby to help families in need.