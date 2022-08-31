A CRASH on the M4 this morning has caused severe delays.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the M4 eastbound between J24 Coldra to J23A Magor Services.

Lane two and three were blocked due to the crash which happened on Tuesday, August 31, shortly after 6am according to AA's travel updates.

The crash is believed to have involved a lorry and two cars on lane two as AA reported that these vehicles were needing to be removed. Traffic Wales said that 'vehicle has now been removed' in a social media post.

These vehicles have now been removed and traffic is beginning to flow again. The congestion was building up after J27 at High Cross.

AA is reporting severe delays of 92 minutes.