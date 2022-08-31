I hope you are all enjoying the summer period.

Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the pupils in my constituency who received A-level and GCSE results over the last few weeks. You have faced serious challenges through your time in education and you have shown true resilience and hard work throughout.

Whether your results are what you would have liked or not, know that are there are so many different opportunities open to you; whether that be further education or vocational learning, or going in to the world of work. Whatever you choose, myself and your teachers are very proud of all that you have achieved and overcome.

I would also like to say a big well done and congratulations to the residents of Llanbradach for their efforts in opposing and protecting Bluebell Wood.

The developer has now pulled out of developing the land and the Bluebells will be re-instated. This would not have been possible without the passion of the community and the work of everyone involved. Well done all!

With the new school year just around the corner I would remind low-income households to see if they are eligible for free school meals and for the PDG Access grant, which can give financial help towards the purchase of uniforms and resources for school.

On a final note and ahead of what looks to be a very bleak winter, the following points from Citizens Advice are useful if you are struggling with energy bills:

- Reach out to your energy provider – they’re obliged to help

- Speak to the council who will have been provided additional local Welsh Government funding and support

- Speak with your local Citizens Advice team who can advise on eligibility for food and fuel vouchers As always, if I can help with anything please contact me via email on Hefin.David@senedd.wales