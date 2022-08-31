A 48-YEAR-OLD man has appeared at court charged with the murder of a woman in Cwmbran.
Andrew Simon Jenkins, of Redbrook Way, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday after a 53-year-old woman, Susan Moore, was found unresponsive at a home on Redbrook Way in the town at around 7.25am on Saturday, August 27.
Ms Moore was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.
Her family have paid tribute to her, describing her as "a proud daughter and mother".
A 48-year-old man – Jenkins – was arrested on suspicion of murder, before a second man, aged 45, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.
The 45-year-old man was later released on bail as investigations continue.
Jenkins appeared before Judge Daniel Williams at Cardiff Crown Court, and did not enter a plea.
A plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on November 25, with an estimated two-week trial set to begin on February 27, 2023.
