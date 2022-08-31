PEOPLE travelling in parts of Monmouthshire will be able to travel for free on buses and new bus routes have been revealed.

Monmouthshire County Council is offering 10 days of free travel on buses in and around Abergavenny from Tuesday, August 30.

The council has introduced this offer due to a change in contracts and in celebration of the new bus routes, including electric A1 and A4 services.

It is hoped that the introductory free service will encourage residents to use buses more regularly in the future which will help to cut down on the collective carbon footprint.

The introduction of the electric vehicles is in support of the council’s decarbonisation agenda.

The free service will last until the last departure at 5.30pm on Friday, September 9.

The new bus routes are:

A1 Abergavenny town service: Maerdy and Underhill

A3 Abergavenny – Llanfoist – Govilon – Gilwern – Clydach – Brynmawr

A4 Abergavenny town service: Llanfois and Llanellen

A5 Abergavenny town service: Knoll Estate

A6: Abergavenny town service: Holywell Crescent

68 Abergavenny – Raglan – Monmouth

The routes will take over from routes 2, 46, 47 and 83 which will no longer operate. Routes A2, 43/X43, 78 and X3 are unchanged.

Cllr. Catrin Maby, cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: “Bus services are an incredibly important part of our rural transport network, and it is fantastic to see that the frequency of some services is increasing. It is great to see that Monmouthshire’s bus services are starting to use electric buses too, which is part of our general move towards low carbon transport for the future.”

If you would like to find out more about these changes, then please visit the following link: Bus Timetables - Monmouthshire