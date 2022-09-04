A CHEPSTOW primary school has been praised for making the most of the River Wye to engage its pupils in learning.

The Dell Primary School is located near Chepstow Castle on the banks of the river.

The school, which caters for 384 children aged four to 11, was visited by Estyn inspectors this June.

“The school’s curriculum is broad and balanced and provision for pupils’ personal and social development is effective,” read the Estyn report.

“Teachers provide a wide range of activities that engage the interest of nearly all pupils. Good use is made of the local environment such as when pupils study the River Wye and the area around Chepstow.

“The school’s work in preparation for the implementation of a Curriculum for Wales is at an early stage in development.”

The report continued to say that the school, which was removed from the list of schools requiring Estyn monitoring in October 2014, allowed pupils to make “steady progress”, and that it encouraged pupils to thrive creatively – through music and art – as well as building their physical skills.

“The Dell Primary School is an inclusive school where the well-being of its pupils is a priority,” the report read. “Support for pupils’ emotional well-being is highly effective and is a strength of the school.

“The acting headteacher and senior leaders collaborate well with all stakeholders and school partners. As a result, relationships at all levels are very strong.

“Most pupils make steady overall progress as they move through the school.

“Nearly all pupils develop effective speaking and listening skills and use these well, for example to explain their ambitions for the future. However, pupils do not always receive the challenge or opportunity to use their literacy and numeracy skills across the curriculum as well as they could.

“Pupils build their musical, physical, and artistic skills well during their time in school. Regular opportunities to sing, dance and perform ensure that pupils’ creativity develops well.”

The report did note that pupils’ Welsh language skills were “not strong” – and just 2.2 per cent of pupils spoke Welsh at home.

The school provides “effective arrangements” for vulnerable pupils, inspectors noted – adding that “almost all make good progress”.

Governors were seen to be “highly supportive” of the school, and the acting headteacher and senior leaders were commended for having “worked hard and effectively managed change following the pandemic and the absence of the substantive headteacher”.

Inspectors recommended that the school gave pupils more opportunities to apply their literacy and numeracy skills at a higher level, and improved pupils’ Welsh language skills.

The school must also draw up a plan on how it will “improve the quality and consistency of teaching across the school”, and “strengthen leaders’ capacity to evaluate and improve the school particularly in relation to teaching, learning and national priorities”.