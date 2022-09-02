HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Richard Lee Gibbons trading as RLG Transport of 79 Manor Park, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and three trailers at marquee B Chapel Farm Industrial Estate, Cwmcarn.

- Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in regards to listed buildings and conservation areas.

Installation of new bascule pedestrian bridge crossing and associated works including changes to site levels affecting public rights of way 408/6/1V and 387/24/1 at Gwastad Bridge over the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Blaen y Pant Crescent.

Listed building consent for works to the exterior of the building including stonework and roof elements, rainwater goods and new doors and door frames and for interior works including repairs to stairs and new stairs and the provision of new flooring at Pencoed Castel, Pencoed Lane.

Demolition of public house and construction of 12 affordable apartments and eight affordable houses together with associated car parking and amenity areas at The Ferns Club, 57 Liswerry Road.

Outline application for the demolition and redevelopment of the site for around 54,000 sq m of flexible floorspace for education use or any other use within use classes A1 (shops), A2 (financial and professional services), A3 (food and drink). B1 (business), C1 (hotels), D1 (non-residential institutions) and D2 (assembly and leisure) with all matters reserved at Newport Centre, Kingsway.

- Tradebe Gwent Limited, of Image Business Park, Acornfield Road, Knowsley Business Park, Liverpool, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Park House, Corporation Road, Newport, as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and two trailers.

- Rhys Cantelo, trading as Skyla Scaffolding Ltd, NP4 0SU, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use two goods vehicles and no trailers at Unit 5 & 6 Chad Valley Site, New Inn, Pontypool.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Cefn Road, Blackwood, from its junctions with Bloomfield Road, Blackwood.

The proposed Order is expected to start on August 29 for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is expected the works will be completed by September 30, 2022. Works will be carried out a series of small individual closures.

Emergency service access will not be maintained. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Alternative routes are via High Street, Pentwyn Road, South View Road.

The reason is to allow for gas mains replacement and is required by Wales & West Utilities.

- Newport City Council is to alter the table of fares for the hire of Hackney Carriages from September 23, 2022.

Tariff I (Tl - For hirings commenced between 6am and 11pm)

If the distance does not exceed 100 yards for the whole of the distance: £3.50.

If the distance exceeds 100 yards:

For the first 100 yards £3.50;

For each subsequent 100 yards or uncompleted part thereof 10p.

Tariff 2 (T2 - For hirings commenced between 11pm and 5:59am)

If the distance does not exceed 100 yards for the whole of the distanceL £4.50.

If the distance exceeds 100 yards:

For the first 100 yards £4.50;

For each subsequent 100 yards or uncompleted part thereof 10p.

Tariff 3 (T3 - For hirings commenced on Bank Holidays)

Extra £1.50 on Tariff 1 / Tariff 2.

Tariff 4 (For hirings commenced between 8pm on December 24 and 6am on December 27 and between midnight on December 31 and 6am on January 2)

Twice tariff 1.

Waiting time

Waiting time per 30 secs 0.10p

Extra charges

For each passenger in excess of four: £1 per passenger.

Pre Booking Fee via phone/computer device: a maximum charge of £3.

For each animal carried (except for assistance dogs): £2.

Soiling charge amount: not exceeding £75.

Luggage/suitcase/prams/wheelchairs etc: No fee. (Other items of £2 discretion of driver)

- Martin Brian Watkins, trading as Martin Brian Watkins Transport Services, of 1 Wheeler Street, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and one trailer at John Evans Transport, Portland Street, Newport.