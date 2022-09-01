A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JATINDER PAL BAJWA, 69, of Oakleigh Court, Henllys, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, on June 22.

He was ordered to pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL JOHN BOWLES, 33, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on March 8.

He was ordered to attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and must pay £848 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

LEE ANTHONY DODD, 45, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to using violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order on July 20.

He was ordered to pay £772 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX GALLAGHER, 31, of Heritage Gardens, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £1,391.43 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted dumping controlled waste, namely a carpet, furniture and other household waste, in or on land at New William Street between September 1, 2021 and September 22, 2021, without the authority of a current environmental permit.

BARRY HUMPHRIES, 52, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on High Street on May 19.

He was ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMES EDWARD SANDERSON, Gaer Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £192 in fines and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis on July 4.

MARIA CEDULOVA, 42, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

TOMASZ MICHAL DERECZ, 42, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 28 days after he admitted driving without insurance on Mill Parade, Newport, on January 10.

He was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.