NO FURTHER work will be carried out a bluebell wood near Caerphilly which was destroyed without planning permission.

At the beginning of August, a popular bluebell field near Llanbradach was destroyed without planning permission. This caused outrage in the community and on August 21, more than 100 residents protested against further destruction.

Llanbradach councillor Gary Enright described the campaign as a “positive” one. He added: “It didn’t take long to upset the village – people have buried animals and spread ashes there, it’s an area people flock to, to see the bluebells.”

And now, Caerphilly County Borough Council's cabinet member for planning and public protection, Cllr Philippa Leonard, has announced that, following ongoing discussions with all parties, the field would not be dug up further.

The Labour councillor said: “The landowner has confirmed that the works will not proceed, and follow-up works will now be undertaken to refill the excavations, regrade and landscape the area of the site that was originally considered.”

Cllr Enright said: “It’s great that the owner will re-instate instate the land, but my only concern is what will he do with it now.”

The owner of the land, believed to be businessman Karl O’Dare, wanted to clear the site to make way for five caravans.

Cllr Enright, of Plaid Cymru, said: “It’s not a politically driven issue, this is about ecology and making sure the land is kept the way it should be.”

Cllr Leonard said the political leadership of the council recognised the public concern from the outset and acted “swiftly”.

Prior to the announcement, the council had put a stop to the excavation and launched an investigation into the destruction.