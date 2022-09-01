A ROAD in Blackwood will be closed for a month due to urgent gas works.

Cefn Road will be closed in stages through to Sunday, October 16, with work progressing from the junction with High Street towards the junction with South View Road.

Wales & West Utilities confirmed the closure – which will start on Monday, September 12 – is in place to allow for the £150,000 works to upgrade the gas network in Blackwood.

The work was initially scheduled to take place between Tuesday, August 30 and Friday, September 30.

While the works are ongoing, access for residents will be maintained at all times, Wales & West Utilities said.

Local diversions will be clearly signposted, and the gates that usually prevent traffic accessing both High Street and Cefn Road being open throughout.

Adam Smith, who is managing the upgrade work for Wales & West Utilities, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Blackwood.

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”