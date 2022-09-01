GWENT will be visited by some wrestling superstars over the next few months.

Newport-based wrestling promotions and academy, Exposure Wrestling, has revealed some very special guests joining its talented local roster for shows around the region until the end of the year.

On Sunday, September 25 at Pontnewydd Workingmen’s Club, American professional wrestler Cody Hall.

Cody Hall is the stage name of Cody Taylor Hall, the Florida-born professional wrestler most famed for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). During his time in NJPW, he was a member of the Bullet Club roster which has turned out stars including Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

He is a second generation professional wrestler as he is the son of the late Scott Hall, better known as Razor Ramon in the Worldwide Wrestling Federation (WWF) and as Scott Hall in World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

On Sunday, October 30, in the card labelled Neon Massacre at The Neon in Newport, WWE superstar Fandango will be making an appearance.

The WWE superstar – real name Curtis Jonathan Hussey - first appeared on their NXT development roster in 2010 under the name ‘Johnny Curtis’ before making his debut in 2013 under the name Fandango.

Fandango’s debut main roster in-ring match came at Wrestlemania 29, defeating Chris Jericho who had started a feud with him over the pronunciation of his name.

His popularity saw him join forces with Tyler Breeze in 2016 under the tag team of Breezango, where they were famed for their Village People-style entrances and costumes, referring to themselves as the ‘fashion police’. The pair won the NXT tag team championship in August 2020.

He returned to the independent circuit in 2021 under the name Dirty Dango and made his National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) debut the same year.

Also appearing on the Neon Massacre card is English professional wrestler Doug Williams. Doug – real name Douglas Clayton Durdle – is a member of the NWA alongside Fandango. He is most-known for his work with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling), where he won a number of titles including the Television Championship, TNA X Division Champion and the TNA World Tag Team Championship as part of The British Invasion tag team with Nick Aldis.

He also wrestled the likes of WWE superstar Samoa Joe on the Ring of Honour circuit in the USA.

On Sunday, December 18, the roster will again be joined at The Neon in Newport by NWA’s women’s champion Kamille Brickhouse and former NXT wrestler and current NWA star Thomas Latimer.

Nigel Fleming, who runs Exposure, said: “This October’s show marks our 7th year of wrestling shows. We’ve attracted all sorts of stars from relevant WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes and upcoming talent to legends like Billy Gunn and Scott Hall.

“It means everything that Wales and more so Newport has embraced what we do and enjoy being entertained by us.

“Being from Newport myself and bringing in world famous wrestling stars is a buzz. Seeing both children and adults light up meeting people they see on TV is such a great feeling and this October’s show is potentially the biggest independent wrestling show Wales has seen.”

To find out more about Exposure Wrestling and get tickets to the shows, visit https://www.exposurewrestling.com/