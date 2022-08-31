PRIMARY school children in Newport are to be moved to a temporary site - and the start of term delayed - after safety concerns were raised over the school building.

Millbrook Primary School pupils and staff will be temporarily relocating while building investigation works are carried out on the Bettws site.

Children were due to return to school on Monday, September 5, for the start of the autumn term.

However, reception to year six pupils will now begin the autumn term on Thursday, September 8, in the former Brynglas adult training centre (ATC).

This, Newport City Council says, "will give school staff time to transform the centre into classrooms".

Transport is to be provided from and to Bettws and hot meals will be delivered to Brynglas each lunchtime.

In July, Millbrook Primary School welcomed the Duchess of Cornwall just before her 75th birthday celebrations.

Pupils were delighted when the duchess and Prince Charles visited to open the school's new library, and they treated her to a rendition of Happy Birthday in both Welsh and English

The Duchess of Cornwall high-fives pupils at Millbrook Primary School in Bettws, Newport. Picture: Finbarr Webster/PA Wire

Potential structural issues with the Millbrook building were identified in the summer term and, following further work in the holidays, it has been decided that more extensive surveys should be carried out to get a full condition report.

To enable this to happen safely and to minimise disruption to the children’s education, it was decided to relocate the school.

The Duchess of Cornwall cuts her birthday cake at Millbrook Primary School in Bettws, Newport. Picture: Finbarr Webster/PA Wire

The nursery will remain in Bettws but will transfer to a building on Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael site, near to Millbrook.

"It has been a challenging situation but Newport City Council and the school are doing everything possible to enable this essential relocation take place safely and in the best interests of the school," a council spokesperson said.

"This is intended to be a short-term measure and every effort is being made to return the school to the Millbrook site as soon as possible.

"The priority is to ensure the children and staff get settled into their temporary home so there is no impact on wellbeing or education."

The council say parents and carers, staff and governors have been informed and will be updated whenever further information is available.

Alternative arrangements are being made for the Flying Start provision on the Bettws site and information will be given directly to parents and carers.

Demolition work has started on St Andrew's school in Newport after "significant structural issues" were found on site in 2021. Pupils moved to temporary accomodation and a £10 million replacement building was agreed.