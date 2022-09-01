BLUE-GREEN algae which is harmful to humans and toxic to dogs has been confirmed at a popular tourist attraction near Aberbeeg.

The algae, now known to be present in Pen Y Fan Pond, was confirmed by the environmental health team at Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The algae produces toxins which can be harmful to both humans and animals.

Residents are advised to ensure pets, particularly dogs, do not enter the water of the pond.

The warning comes as another pollution incident was declared after around 100 fish died in the Nant yr Aber river.

Should pets come in contact with the water, owners are advised to thoroughly wash the animal with clean water and seek precautionary advice from a qualified vet

In humans, the toxins can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed.

For more information about blue-green algae and what to do if you come into contact with it - visit the Natural Resources Wales website.

Cllr Chris Morgan, cabinet member with responsibility for green spaces, said: “We would like to assure residents that the park remains safe to visit and enjoy, without causing undue concern or worry.

"However, it is vital that no recreational activities, including fishing and public access of the pond itself takes place.

"Visitors are also urged to ensure animals do not enter the water at Pen y Fan Pond.

"Signage has been placed around the pond and regular inspections of the body of water will continue to take place. Our officers are also working alongside Natural Resources Wales to address this issue”.