Traders at the historic Market Arcade in Newport are delighted with traditional new signs as part of ongoing regeneration work.

As restoration work has been completed, Newport City Council want to bring back some of the original signs that were once there in the style of the former Fennell shop.

Work on the new signs is by Jason Howells, who has been sign writing for over 30 years and hopes the signs with bring back some nostalgia to the historic arcade.

Kev's Lucky Seven Tattoo shop has nostalgic new sign in place

He said: “The council wanted original signing from when the arcade first opened.

“It’s authentic for the arcade, its lovely to bring back some nostalgia and I love the look of it.

“There are seven shops open now and I think they are looking to fill the others which I hope are nice and varied.

“I’d like to think that the signs will draw more people to the arcade.”

The Market Arcade is a grade II listed building and one of the first arcades in Newport when it was built in 1869. It has been rescued from disrepair in a £1.1 million restoration project.

The new look Market Arcade after £1.1 million restoration

The project brought a new lease of life to the arcade, with traders excited with the work on the new signs.

Previously the arcade wasn’t sign posted that well with people not knowing which shops were there. Now traders believe they could bring business to the area.

Sally Jones, a hairdresser at Claudios barbershop, said: “Its lovely he’s bringing some nostalgia back to the arcade.

“I came this morning and as soon as I saw Kev’s on his tattoo shop, I thought wow that is amazing. I am looking forward to having our's done.

“They are beautiful colours and really suits the style of the arcade, it will be lovely when it’s all done.”

Jason Howells in action as he paints Ffoto Newport sign

Traders in the arcade include Lucky Seven Tattoos, Kriminal Records, Claudios, Ffoto Newport, Thomson’s Welsh & Celtic gifts and Resiclo, who will all have traditional signs in the next few weeks.

Dean Beddis, who has owned Kriminal Records for 11 years and worked in the market since 1986, has seen many changes over the years to help local independent businesses.

He said: “The signage is brilliant, it’s nice they are doing it now as a lot of people don’t know where the arcade is and what is in here.

“The arcade has been run down for many years and the signwriting is looking beautiful, it will enhance what the council have already done.

“The lettering goes with the look they are trying to achieve, and its helping independent traders which the town needs more of, as more small traders are unique.”