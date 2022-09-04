EIGHT drivers in Blaenau Gwent have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The drivers were in court for a range of offences – including speeding, skipping a red light, and failing to provide a specimen.

The cases were heard in Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff, and Bath.

AUDREY RUTH MORGAN, 73, of Heathfield Close in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was fined £100 for speeding in Nantyglo almost two years ago.

Morgan was caught doing 35mph on Chapel Road – a 30mph zone – on October 31, 2020.

Morgan pleaded guilty, and was fined at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 10.

Morgan was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and was handed three penalty points. No order was made for costs.

LEE FOWLER, 35, of Glan Ebbw Terrace in Victoria, was clocked going 87mph on the M4.

Fowler was caught on New Year’s Day on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junctions 19 and 20.

The offence was proved at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 29 using the single justice procedure.

Fowler was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.

ANDREW HARRIS, 53, of Gainsborough Road in Cefn Golau, Tredegar, admitted speeding in Dowlais.

Harris was caught doing 38mph on High Street – a 30mph zone – on March 15.

He was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 16, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Harris was also handed three penalty points.

ANTHONY TURNER, 38, of Oxford Street in Abertillery, has been banned from driving after admitting to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Having been driving, Turner was required to provide a specimen of blood on July 26 at Brecon as part of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £200 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 12.

He also had to pay £85 in costs and an £80 surcharge, and he was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

DARRAN SKYRME WATKINS, 51, of Stonebridge Road in Rassau, was caught driving through a red light in Cardiff.

Watkins skipped the traffic lights on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, in his Ford Transit van on February 9.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 25.

He was fined £220, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, as well as being handed three penalty points.

HANNAH MANN, 28, Tir y Berth in Glyncoed, Ebbw Vale, was clocked doing 64mph in a 50mph zone.

Mann was caught speeding on the A470 at Pontypridd on March 1.

She admitted the offence, and was fined £92 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 16.

Mann was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was given three points.

PHILLIP JAMES JENKINS, 41, of Alexandra Street in Ebbw Vale, must pay almost £350 after being caught six mph over the speed limit.

Jenkins was caught doing 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A465 between Baverstock and Hirwaun on April 12.

The offence was proved at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 26 using the single justice procedure.

Jenkins was fined £220, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

KERRY PAUL PURVES, 55, Ty Bryn Road in Abertillery, has been fined after being caught speeding in Cardiff.

Purves was caught in a Skoda Octavia doing 36mph on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on January 22.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 10.

Purves must also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. He was also handed three penalty points.