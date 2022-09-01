A TRIO from Blaenau Gwent have been in court after refusing to identify the driver involved in alleged driving offences.

The three residents were all in court in Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, and were ordered to pay £816 each in fines, costs and surcharges.

The alleged offences included speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

SHANON BURGWIN, 27, of Limestone Road in Nantyglo, refused to identify the driver of a Skoda which was alleged to have been speeding in Cardiff.

The alleged offence involved a Skoda Fabia which was caught by the speed camera on Newport Road in Cardiff, at the junction with Colchester Avenue, doing 39mph on February 24.

The offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure.

Burgwin was fined £660 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 4, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge. She was also handed six points.

ANDREW WATKINS, 54, of Laburnum Close, Rassau, must pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of a car who was alleged to have not been wearing a seat belt.

The alleged offence dated back to January 21 on the A470 Manor Way in Cardiff.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure.

Watkins was fined £660 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 1, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge. He was also handed six points.

CUCEREANU VASILE, 28, of King Street in Nantyglo, has been hit with a huge fine after failing to identify the driver of a BMW alleged to have been five miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

The alleged offence took place on Newport Road in Cardiff, at the junction with Colchester Avenue on January 2, and the BMW was clocked doing 35mph.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure.

Vasile was fined £660 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 1, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge. He was also handed six points.