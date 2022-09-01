A HORSE and foal have been taken from a field in Caerphilly just days before they were due to be adopted.

Piebald mare Tulip and her foal Pippa, just 11 weeks old, had been in foster care near Caerphilly, since they were rescued from neglect in December last year.

The pair were about to be officially adopted by the farm owners.

But when the foster carers arrived at the field on Tuesday morning - August 30 - at around 7.30am to check on the horses, but found the paddock empty and the gate forced open.

RSPCA special operations officer Kirsty Withnall said: “We are extremely worried about Tulip and Pippa and we are very keen to find out where they are as quickly as possible.

“Understandably, their foster carers are heartbroken.

"They took Tulip into their care after she was rescued from neglect, and gave her a peaceful, comfortable place to have her foal.

"Since Pippa was born, they have formed a really strong bond with both mare and foal, so much so that they asked to officially adopt them both.

"It’s extremely sad as both ponies are very friendly and easy to handle, so they would have likely been trusting of whoever took them.”

Both Tulip and Pippa are piebald cob-type ponies.

Tulip is approximately seven years old and 13 hands high. Both are microchipped.

Ms Withnall, who is experienced in investigating equine cases for the RSPCA, said: “It’s vital we find these two ponies and so we’re asking people to be vigilant, and especially those in the equine community, to keep their eyes peeled and please contact us as soon as possible if they have any information.”

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 1234 999.

A Gwent Police spokesperson has confirmed they have a report regarding an allegation of theft involving two horses and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message to the service’s social media channels, quoting log reference 2200294810.”