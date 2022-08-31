A DISPERSAL order has been put in place in Tredegar following recent disorder in which a police officer was injured.

Police were called to a burglarly at an address on Gainsborough Road in the town at 9.30pm yesterday.

The property, which was empty at the time of their arrival, had been flooded.

As officers carried out their enquiries, a crowd of around 20 people gathered at the rear of the property.

Police reports say metal objects were thrown at officers and a laser shone in their direction. One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Two people were arrested at the scene in connection with the disorder.

The dispersal order will be in place for 48 hours and came into effect at 2pm today.

It will end at 2pm on Friday, September 2.

The order covers Gainsborough Road in Tredegar, as shown on the map from Gwent Police.

Officers will gain extra powers to direct groups to leave the area "if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public".

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Inspector Shane Underwood said: "We've received reports of disorder similar to this [on Gainsborough Road, outlined above] in the last few days and it's completely unacceptable.

"We won't tolerate any acts that put people at risk and, as a result, we've issued a dispersal order in the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the burglary and disorder, and any help from the public would be greatly appreciated in assisting our investigation.

"Our neighbourhood policing team will be visible on patrol in the area. If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to us."

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call Gwent Police or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200295356.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.