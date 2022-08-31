THE FIRST residents could be moving into the homes which form the next phase of redevelopment works in Ringland before Christmas, Newport City Homes has said.

The multi-million pound redevelopment project is designed to bring a “new identity” to the area.

The first stage of the development – the 56-home £7.5 million Cot Farm scheme – was completed in June last year.

Homes on the Cot Farm Estate, the first phase of the redevelopment.

And this summer, the Friendship Inn – which has been plagued with vandalism and suspected arson attacks since its closure – was demolished.

Plans to relocate the Ringland Shopping Centre to face the Milton Court roundabout have been approved, and Newport City Homes has confirmed that contractors Lovell are now working on securing the consents needed to start construction in the new year.

The shops and empty flats at Ringland Circle.

These plans would see 158 new homes built at Ringland Circle, where the shops are currently.

A 24-home development at Mountbatten Close also forms part of the redevelopment plan for Ringland.

Newport City Homes said it is “nearing completion” on this development, and that it is hoped that residents can begin moving in before Christmas.

The former Friendship Inn pub in Ringland has now been demolished.

Rachel George, head of regeneration at Newport City Homes said: “Work is progressing well on our exciting regeneration of the wider Ringland area, where we’re building 158 new homes and relocating the shopping centre.

“We’ve been through lots of engagement work with the fantastic Ringland community and earlier this year we received grant funding from Welsh Government and had our planning permission approved by Newport City Council.

“Over the last few months, there has been plenty of activity around Ringland centre, with the demolition of the derelict Friendship pub as well as the Park Homes bungalows on Cot Farm Close.

The shops and flats behind the site of the former Friendship Inn pub which has now been demolished.

“Our contractor Lovell are working on the statutory consents we need to start construction, and we hope to be able to start building the new homes and shops early next year.

“The new homes that we’re building in Mountbatten Close with local contractor Pendragon (Design and Build) are nearing completion.

“The first of these two and three bedroom houses with electric vehicle charging points will be ready for new customers to move in before Christmas.”