POLICE are investigating a reported carjacking in Newport City Centre earlier this week.

The incident occurred in Stow Park Circle, Newport, on Monday, August 29.

The driver of a silver Ford Fiesta, a 27-year-old man from the Newport area, was reportedly approached by two people, believed to be two men wearing balaclavas and dressed in black clothing, at around 10.30pm.

One of the individuals reportedly opened the car door and allegedly attacked the driver with a small bladed item.

No items were taken during the robbery, but the driver sustained a minor injury to his chest.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage can call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200294147.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.