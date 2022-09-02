A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JORDAN LEWIS, 27, of Golden Mile View, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

CHERELLE WILLIAMS, 28, of Jellicoe Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

LUCY ANN HAYDEN, 24, of Commercial Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 38 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to the theft of cheese and coffee from Tesco, toiletries from Home Bargains, cleaning products from Poundland and food from MK General Stores.

She was made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order, a drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay compensation, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE FOSTER WELLS, 41, of Livale Court, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted three counts of assaulting a police officer on July 23.

He must attend eight sessions of an accredited programme, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay compensation.

CORY LEWIS HAYNES, 31, of Perthy Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ELLYA JOHN ANDOAN, 29, of Durham Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

LAMOUNIER JORGE AMARAL GONZAGA, 41, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA LOUISE HARWOOD, 36, of Prospect Place, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.