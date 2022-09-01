AROUND 100 fish have died as a result of pollution in a river in Caerphilly.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has opened an investigation in to a “pollution incident” in the Nant yr Aber river in the borough.

Environmental officers attended after receiving reports of discolouration of the river over a mile-long stretch on Tuesday, August 30.

Water samples were taken and an assessment of the impact of the pollution has begun.

Around 100 fish have died as a result of pollution in the Nant yr Aber river in Caerphilly. Picture: NRW.

Officers returned to site on Wednesday to continue investigations and confirmed around 100 fish had died – including trout, salmon, grayling and bullhead – and NRW has said this will have a “significant impact” on fish stocks in the area.

Officers believe they have now identified the source of the pollution and are investigating the cause.

The samples will now be analysed and this will inform what action is taken.

Kirsty Lewis, senior environment officer for NRW said: “Protecting Wales’ rivers and the communities and wildlife that depend on them is an important part of the work that we do.

“As soon as we received reports of this incident, our officers were out on site to investigate.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that approximately 100 fish have been killed in this pollution incident, which will have a significant impact on local fish stocks.

“We believe we have found the source and we’ll consider what action to take next, including any appropriate enforcement action to be taken against those responsible.

“We’re grateful to those who reported this incident to us. We would encourage anyone to report signs of pollution to us on 0300 065 3000, or via our website to ensure we can respond as swiftly as possible.”