GOOD Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has penned an emotional tribute to her former BBC Breakfast co-host Bill Turnbull following his death, aged 66.
Following the news of his passing, Susanna Tweeted: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business.
“I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”
Dan Walker, who took over from him on BBC Breakfast, joined in with tributes to Bill saying: “Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast.
“He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Bill Turnbull’s family pay tribute following death
A statement from his family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August.
“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.
“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.
“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.
“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper. Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”
Bill Turnbull prostate cancer
The presenter was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.
In October last year he announced he was taking a leave of absence from his show on Classic FM for health reasons.
His family praised the treatment he had received at the Royal Marsden and Ipswich hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.
