BORIS Johnson is set to make an announcement today, updating the nation on the UK’s energy future against a backdrop of soaring energy bills and an ongoing cost of living crisis.

The outgoing prime minister is set to predict the country will enjoy a future involving “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” energy, amid reports he will confirm the sign-off for a new nuclear power station, Sizewell C.

What will Boris Johnson say today?





Mr Johnson, in a speech today, will look to focus on the steps the UK Government has taken during his time in office.

In a sign Mr Johnson is trying to further press the case for his perceived legacy during his tenure in Downing Street, he is expected to say: “The situation we face today is deeply worrying, but this Government has already stepped in to help with billions of pounds in support.

“And our British Energy Security Strategy is not just about meeting demand today but many years hence.

“The big decisions this Government has made on our energy future will bequeath a United Kingdom where energy is cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil.

“A future where families and businesses are never again at the mercy of international markets or foreign despots.”

Shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband described the PM’s words as “hollow” and “an insult to millions of families facing an energy bill crisis”.

He added: “Whilst the oil and gas giants rake in record profits, Boris Johnson and his zombie government put their interests ahead of the British people.

“And one of the reasons bills are so high is the appalling legacy this government has on clean power. They blocked onshore wind, failed to deliver a warm homes plan to cut bills, and delayed on expanding solar and nuclear power.

“Boris Johnson leaves office with energy bills rocketing, our energy security weakened, and having totally failed to confront the climate crisis.”