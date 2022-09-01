THE Met Office has revealed the storm names for 2022/23 for the storms with the potential to cause amber or red weather warnings.

The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

This year Daisy, Glen, Khalid and Owain came through e-mail submissions, while Betty won a public vote on Twitter, with more than 12,000 votes cast.

A list of possible names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.

KNMI selected Antoni, Hendrika, Johanna and Loes, in honour of famous Dutch scientists. While Met Eireann chose Cillian, Fleur, Ide, and Nelly.

Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said naming storms helped raise public awareness.

“We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works,” he said.

“Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”

The next names on the storms list are: Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Ide, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhan, Sam, Tobias, Val, Wouter.

What is the criteria for picking a storm name?





As part of the naming process, each of the three meteorological organisations get to name selected letters in the alphabet, reflecting the diversity of the three countries naming the storms.

Names are selected for each letter of the alphabet, except for Q, U, X, Y and Z, in keeping with storm naming conventions.

How to nominate a storm name?





Members of the public can suggest names by emailing nameourstorms@metoffice.gov.

To nominate a storm name all you need to do is head to the Met Office call for names page.