TWO of Torfaen's best loved landmarks were open to the public on Monday and South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland was one of those who went to have a look.
The Folly and Shell Grotto threw open their doors after renovation work, including windows and the staircase at the Folly and roof repairs at the grotto.
Work was still being carried out to make the Shell Grotto look at its best
Shells of all sizes adorn the walls inside the grotto
Imagine the work which went into creating the interior of the Shell Grotto in Pontypool...
Another close-up of the inside of the Shell Grotto
Part of the ceiling inside the Shell Grotto in Pontypool
The Shell Grotto on the recent open day
What awaits you when you climb the stairs to the roof of the Folly
One feature from the top of the Folly
It’s not often people get the chance to climb to the top of the Folly in Pontypool
The newly renovated stairs at the Folly
The Folly open day proved popular with people eager to climb it and enjoy the views
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here