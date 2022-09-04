TWO of Torfaen's best loved landmarks were open to the public on Monday and South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland was one of those who went to have a look.

The Folly and Shell Grotto threw open their doors after renovation work, including windows and the staircase at the Folly and roof repairs at the grotto.

Work was still being carried out to make the Shell Grotto look at its best

 Shells of all sizes adorn the walls inside the grotto

Imagine the work which went into creating the interior of the Shell Grotto in Pontypool...

Another close-up of the inside of the Shell Grotto

Part of the ceiling inside the Shell Grotto in Pontypool

The Shell Grotto on the recent open day

What awaits you when you climb the stairs to the roof of the Folly

One feature from the top of the Folly

It’s not often people get the chance to climb to the top of the Folly in Pontypool

The newly renovated stairs at the Folly

 The Folly open day proved popular with people eager to climb it and enjoy the views