NEWPORT'S first-ever Pride festival is being held this weekend.

Pride in the Port will kick off at 11am at Belle Vue Park on Saturday, September 3, and run until 6pm, with a range of performances, activities and advice and support.

Performers will include Fifi Fierce, Minus De Kock, Spotlight Theatre, Rubyshoes, Mental Maidens, Selena in the Chapel, Zoila Carman, DJ Kim, Ruby Slippers and Fusion Dance, while Newport Live will host sporting activities and a range of information and support will be available from local LGBT+ groups, including Rainbow Newport, Trans Aid Cymru and Umbrella Cymru.

The event's vice-chairman Adam Smith said he was delighted to be able to host the city's first-ever Pride.

Pride in the port at Belle Vue Park. Picture: Pride in the port

“It has been a dream of mine for the past 10 or 15 years," he said. "This year we found that it was the right time as we had the right people, especially coming out of Covid and the social isolation it created.

“Now is the best time to put something on for the LGBTQI community, our friends, family, and allies to raise the awareness and ensure the community can get access to support as and when they need it and know who to contact.

“Belle Vue Park is a beautiful park and one that is accessible by using public transport, it is important for us to have that relaxed atmosphere for people to enjoy, especially the ones during covid who discovered themselves but didn’t have the opportunity to go and meet other people.”

The event is being widely supported by businesses and organisations in the city including Newport County AFC, Newport City Homes, Dragon Taxis, Newport Now, and Newport City Homes, as well as Newport Bus - which is offering free travel across its network on Saturday to get people to and from Belle Vue Park.

Adam Smith at Newport Bus as they launched #travelwithpride free bus travel all day Saturday. Photo: Pride in Port

After the event at Belle Vue Park, there will be further celebrations in the evening with a street party in the city centre.

Atlantica Bar & Club will host two evening events, with further events at Tiny Rebel, Le Pub, McCanns and the Pen and Wig.

Vice chair Adam Smith with Chair of Pride in Port Andrew Mudd. Picture: Pride in the Port

Mr Smith added: “The support has been amazing and the community involvement to bring this together is fantastic.

“We want to say thank you for the support of the event to everybody who has helped put on some great events.”

Afterparty event in the evening after Belle Vue park. picture: Pride in the Port

Mr Smith added: “Its already getting big with people from all over South Wales joining us on the day, and we already have ideas for next year too.

“We want people to see a thriving LGBTQIA+ community in Newport, there is a lack of visibility, and we want to be a lightning rod for people get talking and other things can spin out a bit.

The party continues on Sunday after Saturday's festivities. Picture: Pride in the Port

“Those who are struggling with coming out, it’s a brilliant event with there is no pressure where they are not ready to do that they can just come and enjoy the event, and nobody will make assumptions.

“Providing that option without obligation is a really big thing for LGBT communities do, and we need to support things in our community so it will be a day of fun.”