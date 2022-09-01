THE trial of a man who denies murdering a Caerphilly woman, which was due to start next week, will now be held next year.
Carl Silcox was due to stand trial accused of the murder of 43-year-old Adell Cowan on October 17, 2020, on Monday, September 5.
But, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard earlier today, September 1, the trial would be moved to next year, at a date to be confirmed.
Silcox, 44, of Aberbargoed, denies murdering 43-year-old Adell Cowan in Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.
He also denies an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Silcox was denied bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article