THE trial of a man who denies murdering a Caerphilly woman, which was due to start next week, will now be held next year.

Carl Silcox was due to stand trial accused of the murder of 43-year-old Adell Cowan on October 17, 2020, on Monday, September 5.

But, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard earlier today, September 1, the trial would be moved to next year, at a date to be confirmed.

Silcox, 44, of Aberbargoed, denies murdering 43-year-old Adell Cowan in Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.

He also denies an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Silcox was denied bail.