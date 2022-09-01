BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has revealed the first pictures from his wedding to his famous new wife, Nikki Bella.

Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev, know as Nikka Bella, is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE.

The couple met on Dancing With the Stars.

Sharing the happy news on social media, Mr Artem tweeted: “We said I DO. Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on @eentertainment.”

Speaking ahead of the wedding in June 2021, after their move to California, Nikki Bella told US Weekly: "It’s going to make — when we do have our wedding — extra special for everyone just because it’s been a long time I’ve seen a lot of people.

“I have to say that’s one of the most beautiful things about Napa Valley — it’s very easy to escape with your partner somewhere." Nikki added: "Like, Artem and I the other day, we just escaped to do a quick wine tasting and we’ll do these little things, like, go on a hike or these little adventures.”

She added: "For a while, our date nights were on the couch watching The Bachelor but now they’ve expanded and we’ve just [said,] ‘Let’s go check out so many parts of Napa and Sonoma and all these places.

“I feel like we’re dating each other again and it feels so great!”