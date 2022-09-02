A CWMBRAN man has denied assaulting a woman and will face trial next year. 

Jonathan Jefferies, 51, of Garth Road, Cwmbran, appeared at Newport Crown Court on September 1, where he denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to an allegation that Jefferies assaulted a woman between March 15 and 18, 2019 causing her actual bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded on unconditional bail. He will face trial on March 29.