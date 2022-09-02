DESPITE fuel prices falling slightly, the cost to fill up your car remains high.
According to motoring company the RAC, prices for unleaded petrol are predicted to fall slightly, and are currently at an average of 169.8p per litre.
However, diesel prices have remained the same, with the average cost per litre at 183.71p.
Here are the cheapest places to fill a tank of petrol according to PetrolPrices in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.
It is good news for those in Blaenau Gwent or Monmouthsire, but prices are above average in Torfaen and Caerphilly.
Newport
- Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage) - Unleaded: 163.9p; Diesel: 184.9p;
- Esso Chepstow Road (Newport Express) - Unleaded: 167.9p; Diesel: 183.9p;
- Esso Newport Road (MFG Castleton) - Unleaded: 169.9p; Diesel: 183.9p;
- Asda Pillgwenlly Automat and Asda Pencarn Way - Unleaded: 170.7p; Diesel: 179.7p.
Torfaen
- Sainsbury's Cwmbran (Llwelyn Road) - Unleaded: 173.9p; Diesel: 183.9p;
- Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Road) - Unleaded: 173.9p; Diesel: 185.9p;
- Morrisons Cwmbran (St Davids Road) - Unleaded: 174.9p; Diesel: 184.9p;
- Shell Cwmbran (Henllys Way) - Unleaded: 177.9p; Diesel: 188.9p.
Monmouthshire
- Tesco Abertillery (Castle Street) - Unleaded: 160.9p; Diesel: 176.9p;
- Shell Monmouth (Cinderhill Street) - Unleaded: 167.9p; Diesel: 185.9p;
- Esso A40 Westbound - Unleaded: 167.9p; Diesel: 184.9p;
- Esso A40 Eastbound - Unleaded: 168.8p; Diesel: 185.9p;
- Tesco Chepstow (Station Road) - Unleaded: 169.9p; Diesel: 182.9p.
Blaenau Gwent
- Gulf Ebbw Vale (Bypass Road) - Unleaded: 159.9p; Diesel: 179.9p;
- Tesco Ebbw Vale (Northwest Approach) - Unleaded: 160.9p; Diesel: 176.9p;
- Morrisons Ebbw Vale (Beaufort Road) - Unleaded: 160.9p; Diesel: 177.9p;
- Murco Brynmawr (King Street) - Unleaded: 159.8p; Diesel: 177.9p;
- Gulf Tredegar Roundabout Services (A4048) - 159.9p; Diesel: 179.9p.
Caerphilly
- Morrisons Caerphilly (Bedwas Road) - Unleaded: 173.7p; Diesel: 182.7p;
- Texaco Caerphilly (Nantgarw Road) - Unleaded: 169.9p; Diesel: 183.9p;
- Asda Caerphilly (Pontgwindy Road) - Unleaded: 172.7p; Diesel: 182.7p;
- Texaco Risca (Commercial Street) - Unleaded: 169.8p; Diesel: 182.8p;
- Texaco Caerphilly (St Cenydd Road) - Unleaded 169.9p; Diesel: 181.9p.
All prices correct as of September 1, 2022.
