A CAERPHILLY primary school is helping its pupils develop by creating an “inclusive, happy and nurturing” atmosphere, inspectors have said.

Estyn visited Bryn Primary School in Pontllanfraith in June.

Inspectors had previously visited the 164-pupil school in February 2013 and scored it as ‘Good’ for current performance and for its prospects for improvement.

Following this latest visit, inspectors said the atmosphere created by staff at the school helped pupils to engage enthusiastically with their learning.

“Leaders and staff at Bryn Primary School work together effectively to create an inclusive, happy and nurturing learning environment,” read the report.

“They focus well on creating interesting learning experiences and this ensures that pupils engage with their learning enthusiastically.

“Staff include a broad range of opportunities within the curriculum to develop pupils’ creative and thinking skills.

“Most make strong progress in their learning. They develop effective skills, such as numeracy and digital skills, and use them creatively in their work across the curriculum.

“Pupils at the school show kindness towards others. They work and play together supportively and considerately.”

The report noted that the school’s leadership team worked to support teachers’ professional growth.

“The headteacher and other leaders support and challenge staff at the school thoughtfully,” it said.

“They ensure that staff’s professional learning is purposeful and focuses effectively on areas that benefit pupils.

“All staff understand their roles well.

“Leaders prioritise the well-being of pupils and of staff to ensure that the school is both a happy and a purposeful learning community.”

The school has now been asked to create an action plan for how it will ensure that teachers’ feedback address pupils’ mistakes “more robustly”.

The report noted that although many pupils developed “simple Welsh language skills suitably”, older pupils were “reluctant” to speak Welsh.

“As they progress through the school, they write basic sentences in Welsh, and many make a good attempt at reading their own work,” it said.

“However, a majority of older pupils struggle to answer basic questions accurately and are reluctant to use their Welsh speaking skills.”

Inspectors recommended the school looked to improve pupils’ confidence and ability to speak in Welsh, both in lessons and around the school.