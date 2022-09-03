SLIMMERS in Newport have raised thousands for charity by donating clothes that no longer fit them.

Slimming World members from all over the UK have donated more than £16 million worth of pre-loved items to Cancer Research UK shops since 2013. So far this year members have raised £1,218,808.

There were 98 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories collected as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, held at Ringland Labour Club Slimming World groups.

Slimming World also aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Katie Thomas, who runs the Ringland Slimming World groups, said: “I can’t believe how many bags we managed to collect – I knew my members were amazing, but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.

“Collecting them up to take to local Cancer Research UK shops was a workout in itself, but all so worth it.

"To raise such a phenomenal amount for a charity that does so much to beat cancer, feels amazing.”

She added that when members lose weight it’s “more than just a physical transformation” with their confidence also blooming.

“Many go from nervous and shy new members who are uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life and a twinkle in their eye,” she added.

Slimming World uses food optimising – rather than a diet – to allow members to change the way they feel about themselves and the way they think about food.

Members make friends in group, supporting each other on their weight loss journeys.

Anyone who would like to find out more about Slimming World is invited to get in touch with Katie who runs the Ringland group every Monday at 9am, 10.30am, 5pm or 6.30pm at Ringland Labour Club.

Her phone number is 07511 948096.

Alternatively, find your nearest group online at slimmingworld.co.uk