AFTER Artemis 1 failed to launch on its scheduled first attempt on Monday August 29, NASA has declared that it's ready for a second attempt on Saturday, September 3.

Following technical issues which involved one of the four RS-25 engines used by the 'megarocket' (the largest rocket ever built) not sitting within the correct temperature range, the agency will now utilize a two hour window of opportunity commencing at 6.17pm our time on Saturday evening.