AFTER Artemis 1 failed to launch on its scheduled first attempt on Monday August 29, NASA has declared that it's ready for a second attempt on Saturday, September 3.
Following technical issues which involved one of the four RS-25 engines used by the 'megarocket' (the largest rocket ever built) not sitting within the correct temperature range, the agency will now utilize a two hour window of opportunity commencing at 6.17pm our time on Saturday evening.
Artemis 1 sees a rekindling of NASA's interest in the Moon following a break that last saw the human walk on the lunar surface back in the early 1970s as the Apollo missions came to an end.
Artemis 1, with an crewless 'Orion' capsule placed on top of the rocket, will embark on a 42 day trip which will round the Moon and return home.
Crucially, it will travel far past the Moon, the deepest into space by a craft designed to carry humans.
NASA is expected to spend $93 billion on the Artemis project which has already been significantly delayed, each launch costing the agency $4.1 billion.
If successful, Artemis 2 will follow, this time with a crew, with the intention of orbiting the Moon but not landing.
Artemis 3 is expected to land on the Moon, but not before 2025.
NASA plans to place the first woman on the Moon during the Artemis project, with a view to then using a permanent lunar base to then launch a mission to Mars.
