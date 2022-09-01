A MAN has been charged with multiple offences following a police pursuit in Ebbw Vale on Tuesday, August 30.

The pursuit took place in Cwm at around 7.25pm.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and was later charged with two counts of criminal damage, affray, dangerous driving, no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a license.

During the pursuit, the driver damaged a garage wall and an unmarked police car.

The man was due to appear in Newport Magistrates' Court today (September 1).

Gwent Police thanked the Cwm community on social media for their "support of the officers involved in this difficult arrest."

