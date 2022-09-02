A CAERPHILLY woman has been released from prison on conditional bail while she awaits sentencing for arson.
Ceri-Ann Arthur, 33, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, has been held at Eastwood Park Prison in Gloucestershire since admitting committing arson on May 16 by setting fire to decking, fencing and garden furniture of an unknown value.
She pleaded guilty to the offence on June 14. She appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on September 1 where Judge Michael Fitton QC again adjourned the case for a further report to be made.
The judge granted bail to Arthur on the conditions that she reside at her new address in Lansbury Avenue and be subject to an electronically monitored curfew between 10pm and 8am.
She has also been given an order to not enter the areas surrounding the home at which the arson offence was committed and to not contact the three people at the home the arson was committed.
Arthur is due to next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on September 30.
