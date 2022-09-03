A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ISSA GHANDI, 41, of Lower Dock Street, Newport, was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge following a guilty plea to possession of a bladed article – a pair of blue-handled scissors – on Francis Drive on August 9.

PRZEMEK IGNATOWICZ, 20, of Argosy Way, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving while disqualified on Nelson Street, Chepstow, on July 24.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ELLIOTT STEPHENS, 25, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Pontypool on August 10.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

DEBORAH COOPER, 51, of Riverside Court, Riverside, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Glantorvaen Road on July 31.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

STEFAN LEAR, 29, of Charston, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmbran Drive on August 9.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.

JULIAN DAVIES, 26, of Mount Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at Rhymney railway station on April 5.

GAVIN ADRIAN DAVIES, 36, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on April 28.