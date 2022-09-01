SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to extinguish a tractor that had caught fire near Brynmawr.

The John Deere tractor was on fire at the Heads of the Valley Road in the central reservation on Thursday, September 1.

A witness to the fire, Adrian Jones, said it appeared that the fire had engulfed "everything bar the tires" on the tractor.

Mr Jones also said that he was still able to smell the smoke from the fire in his house more than a mile away after the fire was extinguished.

The fire service was alerted to the incident at 2.34pm and crews from Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale attended.

The fire was extinguished by 2.59pm.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service statement

A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 2:34pm on Thursday, Spetember 1, 2022, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr.

"Crews from Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr station attended the scene and extinguished the fire using specialist equipment.

"The incident concluded at approximately 2:59pm."