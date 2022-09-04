A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL HORTON, 18, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing an electric scooter on Bideford Road and stealing a power drill from Lidl.

He was ordered to pay £249.99 compensation and a £154 surcharge.

ALISTAIR QUICK, 50, of Bryngwyn Crescent, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at the St Julian Inn car park with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on August 12.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

TEGAN BRAY, 18, of Haldane Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motorbike without insurance and public disorder on March 22.

EMMA WOODING, 31, of Commercial Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Osbourne Road on August 10.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RYAN WATKINS, 31, of High Street, Blaina, was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £67 surcharge after he admitted being a sex offender who failed to comply with notification requirements between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021.

CAROL SMITH, 38, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer on May 23.

She was made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew for six weeks, ordered to comply with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £380 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA PARKER, 25, of Thorndun Park Drive, Chard, Somerset, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he admitted possession of a knife in public on East Usk Road, Newport, on July 29.

He must participate in a “Thinking Skills” programme for 19 days, comply with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.