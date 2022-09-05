A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LLEWYS EMANUEL, 19, of Lion Street, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmavon Road, Cwmavon, Pontypool, on August 13.

He was fined £273 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £109 surcharge.

MOHAMMED MOFTAH, 21, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on August 14.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

RHYS ALFORD, 21, of no fixed abode, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Caerleon Bridge on April 7.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

IEUAN THOMAS YOUNG, 22, of Farm Close, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £488 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to gathering in a private dwelling at Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales with more than 15 people contrary to coronavirus restrictions.

MICHAEL JAMES ASTLE, 51, of Oaklands Park Drive, Rhiwderin, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the SDR on January 12.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUMPHRIES, 35, of Pandy, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was jailed for five months after he admitted possession of 24.5g of amphetamine in Newport on August 29 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs and a surcharge following his release from custody.

KRISTINA EDWARDS, 41, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 121 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Griffithstown on July 20.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay £399 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN-VIJAI LINGURAR, 31, of New Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence in Pontllanfraith on January 6.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON POWELL, 31, of Stanwell Road, Penarth, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood in Newport on the M4 westbound between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on March 4.

He was fined £553 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.