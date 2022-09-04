DO YOU know a person or group who goes above and beyond and deserves recognition?

Nominations are now open for the Pride of Gwent 2022 awards – hosted by Newsquest – with the winners to be announced at an awards ceremony at Rougemont School on Wednesday, December 9.

Here we look at what each category means and how people can nominate an individual, group, or business...

999 Hero Award:

This award goes to a person from the police, fire, ambulance, or coastguard service who has saved a life or lives, or who has shown bravery.

Unpaid Carer Award:

This award goes to a person who cares for a friend, family member or member of their community who is ill or disabled. This person carries out the role unpaid.

Fundraiser of the Year (sponsored by St Joseph’s Hospital):

This award goes to a person who has raised a substantial amount of money for charity over the past 12 months.

Courage Award (sponsored by Newport City Council):

This award goes to a person who has shown immense courage in the face of danger or adversity

Community Hero Award (sponsored by Gwent Police):

This award goes to a person who has made a real difference to their community.

Charity Award:

This award goes to a charitable organisation based in Gwent which goes the extra mile.

Volunteer Award:

This award goes to a person who has given up their time to help a charity, group or their community.

Green Leader Award:

This award goes to a person who has made a significant contribution to the environment locally or as a whole.

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Western Power Distribution):

This award goes to a person who has dedicated a lifetime to a cause.

Diversity in the Community Award (sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society):

This award is for people who champion diversity in the community and help tackle issues in our society. Nominees must have devoted time to enhancing equality, diversity, and inclusion, embracing all citizens.

LGBTQ+ Campaigner of the Year (sponsored by Newport City Homes):

This award goes to a person who has campaigned for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Young Person of the Year (sponsored by Western Power Distribution):

This award goes to a person under the age of 18 who has done something inspirational - whether through education, charity work, or helping in the community - and deserves recognition.

Sporting Hero of the Year:

This award goes to a sports star in Gwent who has inspired others - from impressive goals scored or time volunteered to their club - and deserves to be recognised.

Charity Shop of the Year:

This award goes to a charity shop in Gwent that is really going the extra mile to help local people, animals etc.

There will also be a Pride of Gwent Award winner – the overall awards winner – who will be selected by the sponsor from the winners of the other categories.

You can make your nomination by heading to newsquestevents.co.uk/pride-of-gwent, while anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should call Cathy Parsons on 07977 967777.