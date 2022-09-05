RESIDENTS in a Monmouthshire village say they are are “fed up” with the "unacceptable" speed people drive at on a main road passing through their neighbourhood.

Residents are aiming to highlight speeding on the A4042 through Penperlleni Village in Goytre, between Pontypool and Abergavenny.

They have warned that, because of many motorists ignoring the 40mph limit, they are finding it increasingly difficult to safely cross the road to reach the bus stop on the other side - which heads to Abergavenny.

One resident, Maureen Hopkins, who has set up a petition calling for the Welsh Government to act, said: “I created the petition because, as a Goytre resident, I’m fed up with this unacceptable situation, where there has even been a fatality.

"The situation is that serious that a school bus won’t drop off children at the bus stop now.

“The people of Goytre are united in our demand for the Welsh Government to act. I encourage you all to fill in this petition.”

Peter Fox, the MS for Monmouth and Cllr Jan Butler recently met with residents about the issue.

The two politicians and residents are now calling for the Welsh government to install a pedestrian crossing and reduce the speed to 20mph.

Cllr Butler said: “We are now at a precarious situation where people are putting their lives at risk every single day trying to cross the road to reach the bus stop.

“This is the number one issue for Goytre residents. We desperately need the Welsh Government to act, so please fill in our petition.”

Mr Fox said: “It’s quite clear that many motorists are refusing to pay any attention to the speed limit and that’s causing huge levels of anxiety.

“I will be writing to the Welsh government, calling for an urgent assessment of the road with a view to adjusting the current speed limit, in addition to creating a pedestrian crossing.

“We need constructive solutions to solve this serious problem, before another fatality happens.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are assessing the need for a pedestrian crossing at this location and are currently updating our Setting Local Speed Limits guidance, which will lead to a review of speed limits across the trunk road network in Wales.”