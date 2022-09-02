THIS weekend you can get massive savings for your trip to the cinema as theatres nationwide are offering £3 tickets.

From huge hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man No Way Home to new releases including The Invitation and Jordan Peele's Nope there's a great range of films you can catch for under a fiver this weekend.

The deal comes as cinemas worldwide celebrate National Cinema Day on September 3.

Among the cinemas taking part are Newport's Cineworld in Spytty, and Vue in Cwmbran.

The promotion was created by the industry body Cinema First which is supported by the Film Distributors Association and the UK Cinema Association.

Breaking News...Cinema First's inaugural National Cinema Day is here on Sept 3rd. Fabulous cinema experience at £3 a ticket! @LoveCinemaUK #NationalCinemaDay pic.twitter.com/aqdIwND3KM — iain jacob (@iainjacob) August 28, 2022

Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First, said "Coming off the back of a very strong summer for the sector and looking forward to furthering film highlights over the rest of the year, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience with the film of their choice."

Here's how you can take a trip to the cinema for just £3 this weekend:

How to get £3 cinema tickets:

More than 600 cinemas across the UK are taking part in the National Cinema Day promotion, including Cineworld, Picturehouse, Odeon, Vue and more.

Ticket prices are all £3 across all formats including IMAX, 2D, 3D, 4DX, Superscreen and even ScreenX.

The only additional prices including are booking fees that on average will cost cinema goers less than an extra £1.

So if there's a new film or a returning classic that you want to catch, this weekend is the perfect time, you can even take the whole family for less than £20 too.

See the full list of participating cinemas here.