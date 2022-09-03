HERE a selection of 10 pictures on the theme of sparkles.
We set a theme every week for our South Wales Argus Camera Club members and they always rise to the challenge.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the camera club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Night: The sparkle of the Severn Bridge. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Swan: With the sparkle of the water at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Peaceful: The sun sparkles through the trees at Tredegar House. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
Insect: The sparkle of the wings of an Emperor Dragonfly. Picture: Alan Underwood
Sparkles: On a bird feeder in a Newport garden. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Fun Bus: At Danter's funfair, Waunfawr Park, Crosskeys. Picture: Granville Joxies
Happy: A sparkling smile and a sparkling fish: Picture: Laura Bassett
Trees: Wentwood forest. Picture: Katie Williams
Heart: Sparklers. Picture: Alison Smith
Lights: Sparkling in the garden. Picture: Natalie Gardner
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here