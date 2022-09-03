HERE a selection of 10 pictures on the theme of sparkles.

We set a theme every week for our South Wales Argus Camera Club members and they always rise to the challenge.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the camera club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Night: The sparkle of the Severn Bridge. Picture: Nathan Spokes

Swan: With the sparkle of the water at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Peaceful: The sun sparkles through the trees at Tredegar House. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

Insect: The sparkle of the wings of an Emperor Dragonfly. Picture: Alan Underwood

Sparkles: On a bird feeder in a Newport garden. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Fun Bus: At Danter's funfair, Waunfawr Park, Crosskeys. Picture: Granville Joxies

Happy: A sparkling smile and a sparkling fish: Picture: Laura Bassett

Trees: Wentwood forest. Picture: Katie Williams

Heart: Sparklers. Picture: Alison Smith

Lights: Sparkling in the garden. Picture: Natalie Gardner