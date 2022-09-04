WATER levels at Llandegfedd Reservoir are now so low that buildings which previously could only be seen with diving equipment are now back on dry land.

Pictures and video taken at the reservoir earlier this week, by Niall Cooke, show just how far water levels have fallen this summer.

Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool, is usually used for watersports as well as being a nature reserve.

The reservoir itself covers an area of 434 acres and is managed by Welsh Water.

Earlier in the summer, the water levels dropped fairly dramatically - as shown in drone footage which was sent in by Michael Stuart last month.

However, most of the reservoir is now accessible on foot as the levels have dropped still further.

The most recent pictures and video from Mr Cooke also show the discovery of Oakfield Bungalow, which was one of the properties submerged when the reservoir was flooded.

Each of the bricks used to make the building was found to be marked with 'OAK'.

This is thought to be a reference to the Oak Brickworks, which was situated nearby in Abersychan in the early part of the 20th century.

The old road is also now visible, complete with some Tarmac still intact.