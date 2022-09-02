RESIDENTS are being offered advice and support sessions as bills continue to rise and the cost of living crisis deepens.
With inflation at a 40-year high, Caerphilly County Borough Council is providing sessions throughout September that will focus on help with employment, rent and accessing benefits.
- READ MORE: Cost of living crisis UK: Our mission to help you save money
- READ MORE: Where you can get help with the cost of living crisis
The council’s leader, Cllr Sean Morgan, said there was a “desperate need” for the authority to do something to help residents who are “significantly feeling” the cost of living crisis.
The Labour councillor added: “This isn’t a pinch or a squeeze, it’s a dramatic change in peoples circumstances and I certainly believe the council is best placed to provide information on the services.”
The sessions will give residents the opportunity to speak face-to-face with council staff and external partners who may be able to help them access grants, food, debt advice and other support they are entitled to.
The full list of dates and locations across the county borough is below.
- Friday, September 2: Risca town centre, 10am-3pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Carers Team, Families First, Employment, Supporting People.
- Monday, September 5: Phillipstown Community House, Penrhyn Terrace, Phillipstown, New Tredegar, 11am – 2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Families First.
- Tuesday, September 6: Ystrad Mynach Library, High Street, Ystrad Mynach, 2pm-4pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Carers Team, Supporting People.
- Wednesday, September 7: Blackwood town centre, Dragon Circle, 10am-3pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Carers Team, Supporting People.
- Thursday, September 8: Graig-Y-Rhacca House, Grays Gardens, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Carers Team, Supporting People.
- Friday, September 9: Morrisons, Castle Court, Caerphilly, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Carers Team, Supporting People.
- Monday September 12: Nelson Library, Commercial St, Nelson, 2pm-4pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Housing Benefits, Families First.
- Wednesday, September 14: Ty Sign TLC Café, Elm Drive, Risca, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Carers Team, Supporting People.
- Wednesday, September 14: Cefn Hengoed Youth Centre, Hengoed Road, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Families First.
- Thursday, September 15: Bargoed town centre, 10am-3pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Carers Team, Employment, Supporting People.
- Friday, September 16: Morrisons, Azalea Road, Risca, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Carers Team, Employment, Supporting People.
- Monday, September 19: Park Estate Com Centre, Heol Pencarreg, Bargoed, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Families First, Supporting People.
- Tuesday, September 20: Bedwas Library, off Newport Road, Bedwas, 2pm-4pm). Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Supporting People.
- Wednesday, September 21: Caerphilly town centre, 10am-3pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Families First, Supporting People.
- Thursday, September 22: Blackwood Library, High Street, Blackwood, 2pm-4pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Carers Team, Employment, Supporting People.
- Friday, September 23: Morrisons, Bargoed, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Carers Team, Families First, Employment, Supporting People.
- Monday, September 26: Abertridwr Library, Aberfawr Road, Abertridwr, 2pm-4pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Families First, Employment.
- Tuesday, September 27: Newbridge Library, High Street, Newbridge, 2pm-4pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Carers Team, Supporting People.
- Wednesday, September 28: Ystrad Mynach town centre, 10am-3pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Housing Benefits, Employment, Supporting People.
- Thursday, September 29: Ael-y-Bryn Community Centre, Aneurin Terrace, Rhymney, Tredegar, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Housing Benefits, Employment, Supporting People.
- Friday, September 30: Fochriw Community Centre, Pontlottyn Road, Fochriw, Bargoed, 11am-2pm. Caerphilly Cares, Housing Rents, Employment, Housing Benefits, Families First.
More information on cost of living support can be found here: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/cost-of-living-support
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here