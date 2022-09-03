CLEO and Clara are a pair of rats who are looking for a new home.
The two female rats, who were born in January, are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.
A spokesman said: "Cleo and Clara came into us in June. They were brought into us as their previous owner could no longer give them what they needed.
"They are a sweet pair of rats who are quite shy and will need time to get used to a new home environment.
"They would thrive with a new forever home which has plenty of experience with the breed and can give them all the time and attention they deserve.
"Both require a large rat suitable cage with plenty of enrichment and climbing apparatus."
There is no age cap to the children in any potential new home.
For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here